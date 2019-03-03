DETROIT — Blake Griffin scored 14 of his 27 points in the first quarter and the Detroit Pistons finished with plays at both ends of the court to beat the Toronto Raptors 112-107 in overtime Sunday night.

Detroit took advantage of Toronto resting forward Kawhi Leonard less than 48 hours after he made the go-ahead shot in the closing seconds of a win over Portland.

Ish Smith of the Detroit Pistons looks for room to drive Sunday night against Patrick McCaw of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Detroit's 112-107 overtime victory. Associated Press/Carlos Osorio

The highly charged, closely contested game may be a first-round matchup in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation and overtime.

Reggie Jackson put the Pistons up 96-91 with 1:56 left and turned the ball over on a no-look pass on their next possession. Lowry scored Toronto’s next five points and OG Anunoby tipped in a shot with 25.6 seconds left to make it 100-100.

TRAIL BLAZERS 118, HORNETS 108: Rodney Hood scored 27 points, Jusuf Nurkic added 26 points and 15 rebounds, and Portland won at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Damian Lillard had 23 points as the Blazers won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Jeremy Lamb had 23 points, and Kemba Walker added 18 points and a season-high 12 assists for the Hornets. The Blazers limited Walker to 5-of-21 shooting.

CLIPPERS 128, KNICKS 107: Rookie Landry Shamet scored 21 points, Danilo Gallinari added 20 and Los Angeles won at home to send New York to its 50th loss of the season.

Shamet and Gallinari combined for 27 of the Clippers’ 38 points in the first quarter when they raced to a 38-20 lead.

Shamet scored 18 of his 21 points in the opening period. His seven 3-pointers was the most by any rookie in a quarter since 2002-03 and he set a franchise rookie record for 3s in a game. Shamet, acquired from Philadelphia last month in the Tobias Harris trade, tied the franchise record for 3s in a quarter (six) and a half (seven).

HAWKS 123, BULLS 118: Alex Len scored a season-high 28 points and Atlanta held on at Chicago.

Len finished three points shy of his career high. He also made a personal-best five 3-pointers.

Trae Young scored 18 before getting ejected early in the third quarter for taunting Kris Dunn of Chicago.

WIZARDS 135, TIMBERWOLVES 121: Bobby Portis had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and Washington won at home.

Bradley Beal and reserve Jabari Parker each scored 22 points for Washington, which had lost 5 of 6.

CAVALIERS 107, MAGIC 93: Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Cleveland pulled away in the fourth quarter at home.

Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points for Orlando, which was coming off wins over Golden State and Indiana. He was 13 of 16 from the field and had 13 rebounds.

notes

BUCKS: Center Pau Gasol, 38, signed, two days after reaching a buyout agreement with San Antonio.

Gasol, a two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star, averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA.

