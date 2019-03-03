SOCCER

Two months after blowing the chance to go 10 points clear, Liverpool isn’t even top of the Premier League any more.

With nine matches to go, it is advantage Manchester City. Retaining the title is in the hands of the champions.

City is a point ahead of Liverpool thanks to its 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday and visiting Liverpool being held 0-0 by crosstown rival Everton.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Alvaro Morata scored twice to give Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad. Atletico’s third straight league win kept it in second place, seven points behind the leader, Barcelona.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Dominik Paris of Italy won a men’s super-G at Kvitfjell, Norway, for his second victory of the weekend.

A day after winning the downhill on the same course, Paris beat Kjetil Jansrud of Norway by 0.43 seconds and Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.60.

RUGBY

FUTURE DEBATED: Bil Beaumont, the World Rugby chairman, called a meeting to discuss the future of the international game amid controversy over plans for a World League.

Representatives from all the major countries, along with Fiji, Japan and the players’ union, are to gather in Dublin later this month.

SNOWBOARDING

OLYMPIAN HURT: Chloe Kim, an Olympic champion, said she’ll need surgery after breaking her ankle at the Burton U.S. Open this weekend at Vail, Colorado.

Kim got off her snowboard gingerly following her first run in Saturday’s halfpipe final but finished all three rounds.

TENNIS

BRAZIL OPEN: Third-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina claimed his first professional title by beating Christian Garin of Chile 7-5, 6-3 in an all-South American final at Sao Paulo.

The last time an Argentine player lifted the trophy was Federico Delbonis five years ago.

MEXICAN OPEN: Nick Kyrgios won Saturday night for his fifth ATP Tour title, beating second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in the hardcourt event at Acapulco.

BOBSLEDDING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka added the world women’s bobsled championship to her collection, leading a gold-silver finish for Germany at Whistler, British Columbia.

Jamanka teamed with Annika Drazek to win by just over a second over pilot Stephanie Schneider and push athlete Ann-Christin Strack.

HORSE RACING

FATALITIES MOUNT: Another horse died at Santa Anita, making it 20 fatalities at the track since its winter meet began Dec. 26.

Animal rights activists gathered near the track in Arcadia, California. At least a dozen protesters held signs that read “Your bets cause horses’ deaths,” “How many have to die!” and “It’s not sport, it’s violence.”

CYCLING

RACE CONTROVERSY: The women’s edition of a prestigious one-day race in Belgium was halted after a breakaway rider almost caught the men’s race, which had started on the same course 10 minutes earlier.

Nicole Hanselmann, a former Swiss road race champion, rode clear in the opening miles of Omloop het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. But when she approached the men’s race, organizers stopped the women’s event so a gap would remain between the races.

