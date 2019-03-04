The University of New England men’s hockey team play at Trinity College in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Nor’eastern (20-6-2) earned their second trip to the national tournament by winning the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship with a 6-2 win over Salve Regina.

They will face Trinity at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the 12-team tournament. Trinity finished 19-3-5 and earned its seventh trip to the NCAA tournament by winning the New England Small College Athletic Conference title. The Bantams beat Amherst 3-2 in overtime with a goal in the final second.

Trinity won the national championship in 2015 and was the runner-up in 2017.

The winner of the UNE-Trinity matchup will face Norwich in the second round on March 16. Norwich went 21-4-3 and won its 13th New England Hockey Conference tournament championship and earned a bye into the quarterfinals.

