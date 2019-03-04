NEW YORK — DeMarre Carroll scored 22 points, Rodions Kurucs had 19 and the Brooklyn Nets easily snapped a three-game losing streak with a 127-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Caris LeVert added 18 points and Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 16 on a night the Nets shook up their starting lineup but were fueled by their reserves. The 39-point margin was their most lopsided victory at home – and matched their biggest victory overall – since moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen dunks while being defended by Dallas' Dorian Finney-Smith during the Nets' 127-88 win Monday at New York. Associated Press/Kathy Willens

The Nets were routed by teams below them in the standings in their last three games but led nearly the entire way, with the lead ballooning to 44 points. Brooklyn moved back into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

HEAT 114, HAWKS 113: Dwyane Wade scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Miami won its season-high third straight home game by topping Atlanta. It was the highest-scoring quarter of the season for Wade, and it helped Miami beat Atlanta for the first time in four tries this season.

BUCKS: Milwaukee signed guard Eric Bledsoe to a contract extension.

Bledsoe, 29, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game for the East-leading Bucks. His 49.2 field-goal percentage is a career high.

PRESEASON: Toronto and Houston will play a pair of preseason games in Japan next season.

The NBA announced the Raptors and Rockets will play on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 at the Saitama Super Arena.

