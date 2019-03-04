The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for the second straight year, but he doesn’t appear to be in any rush to sign the lucrative one-year contract this time.

Two people with knowledge of the decision said Monday the Cowboys decided on another tag while the sides keep working on a long-term deal.

The move meant Lawrence, 26, has a one-year offer for $20.5 million, 120 percent more than he made under the tag last season. Even if he signs it, Lawrence and his representatives have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Dallas.

Last year Lawrence signed a $17.1 million contract the same day the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him. He seemed happy to try and prove a career-best season with 14 sacks in 2017 wasn’t a fluke.

After 10 sacks last season, Lawrence took to Twitter to say he’s now looking for a long-term deal. If he doesn’t sign the one-year tender under the franchise tag, he can skip offseason workouts without being fined.

PATRIOTS: New England released tight end Dwayne Allen, who played 29 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons, catching 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

GIANTS: New York re-signed quarterback Alex Tanney, 31, who didn’t take a snap in 2018 and earned $555,000 in his first season with the team.

CHIEFS: Kansas City placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford, making official a decision the team was leaning toward throughout the offseason.

TEXANS: Houston placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, a move that doesn’t close the door for the team to sign him to a long-term deal.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle used its franchise tag on defensive end Frank Clark, keeping the former first-round pick from hitting the free-agent market.

49ERS: San Francisco signed offensive lineman Mike Person to a three-year contract extension.

FALCONS: Atlanta put a franchise tag on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett while saying it still hopes to negotiate a long-term contract with him.

BILLS: Two people with direct knowledge of the deal said that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has agreed to re-sign with the franchise.

