Logan Bagshaw, Greely basketball: Bagshaw, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, scored 14 of his 21 points during a second-quarter surge that helped the Rangers take control against Lawrence en route to their third straight Class A state championship.

Ryan Becker, Portland/Deering hockey: The freshman goalie made 30 saves as the No. 5 seed in Class A South upset No. 1 Thornton Academy 2-1 to advance to the regional final.

Addison Boisvert, Scarborough wrestling: Boisvert, a senior, reached the semifinals in the 285-pound division at the New England championships and finished fourth.

Bri Jordan, Gray-New Gloucester basketball: The senior guard scored 17 points and held Mt. Desert Island star Maddy Candage to six points as the Patriots won the Class B state championship with a 43-30 victory.

Kate Tugman, Gorham indoor track: Tugman, a junior, finished third in the 2-mile at the New England championships with a time of 10:55.54 – the sixth fastest in Maine history. She qualified for the New Balance Indoor Nationals this weekend in New York.

Share

< Previous

Next >