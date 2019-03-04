YARMOUTH — When Maddie Marston was a sixth-grader, then-Yarmouth High ski coach Bob Morse suggested she enroll in the town’s skimeister program, which includes both Alpine and Nordic disciplines. Marston, 15, continued to do both through her freshman year in high school.

This winter, as a sophomore, she gave up her slalom skis and focused on cross-country. Marston was Yarmouth’s top finisher in both freestyle and pursuit at the Class B state meet last month at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington as the Clippers wrapped up a second straight Nordic crown.

On Saturday at Black Mountain in Rumford, she qualified for two Maine teams. One will compete in the NENSA U16 Nordic Championships next weekend in Bethel; the other will compete in the Eastern High School Championships the following weekend in Fort Kent.

Q: What was it like this winter with only one sport?

A: Much nicer. I could train more and the coaches could get me one-on-one. Every Sunday night (last winter) I would email all the coaches to tell them which practices I’m going to, which races I’m going to.

Q: Isn’t Alpine more fun, speeding down hills? Nordic seems like a lot of work.

A: It’s a lot harder but it’s more of a team sport. I feel like we’re all so much closer. And Alpine’s only like 30 (seconds) to a minute on the course. Whereas Nordic you have about 20 minutes of skiing, which is more fun to me.

Q: Your older sister, Emma, now a freshman at the University of Vermont, was an Alpine skier for Yarmouth. Did you follow her to the slopes?

A: I did do the Wildcat Mountain ski team program (in New Hampshire) on the weekends and that’s what she also did. That was Alpine, downhill racing. Then as I got into high school we would do Saturday practices for Nordic so I had to eventually quit that team and focus more on Nordic.

Q: What was it like this winter in Yarmouth with a new coach (Jay Jones) after Morse retired following last season?

A: Practices were a lot different without him, but he would show up to every single race. He would show up out of the blue and be on the hill cheering for you and giving you pointers and it really helped during my races. He was also there to help with waxing, and he’s a really good waxer. It’s just fun to have him. Everyone loves him.

Q: In the Class B pursuit race, which determines the final standings, Yarmouth packed five skiers among the top 10 and eight among the top 15 in a field of 50. Why is everyone so close?

A: We trained together in cross-country running and got really close. Then we went to Nordic season and kept training together and I guess we all just did the same.

Q: Do you play other sports?

A: I do cross-country running, lacrosse and sailing.

Q: Sailing in summer or for school?

A: In summer. I did it for the high school (as a freshman) but I didn’t do it this year because I wanted to do cross-country running, which I found was more efficient. I sailed with my sister last year when she was a senior, which was good because she taught me a lot.

Q: Do you play any instruments?

A: I’m not good at it, but I taught myself to play guitar and ukulele. Just for fun.

Q: What do you do when you’re not on trails or athletic fields?

A: I like to hike. I also like surfing.

Q: Did you miss Alpine skiing this winter?

A: I kind of did, but it was nice to have early nights, getting back at 5:30 instead of getting back at 10 (p.m.) and starting homework. I did miss racing. I’d see courses and I’d be like, ‘Oh, I wish I could go ski that.’ But I accepted my choice and I love what I do now, which is Nordic.

