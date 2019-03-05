Anna DeWolfe, the flashy point guard who led Greely High to back-to-back Class A girls’ basketball state championships, has been named a finalist for Miss Maine Basketball.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

Joining DeWolfe as finalists for Miss Maine are Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes, who had over 1,000 career points and rebounds, and Boothbay Region’s Faith Blethen, who led the Seahawks to the Class C championship this year.

DeWolfe will next play at Fordham while Holmes is going to Indiana and Blethen to George Washington University.

The finalists for Mr. Maine Basketball are Bangor’s Matt Fleming, Deering’s Ben Onek and Edward Little’s Wol Maiwen.

Fleming, who led Bangor to the Class A state title this year, will next play at Army. Neither Onek nor Maiwen have committed to a college yet.

The awards, given annually to Maine’s outstanding senior male and female player, will be presented Friday at the all-star awards banquet at Anah Shrine Hall in Bangor.

