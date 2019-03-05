Let us light a candle of gratitude for Bill Nemitz and his “lending a voice to those Mainers who might not otherwise have one.” His column invites us to consider real-life issues of justice worth reflecting on. As such, it serves the greater good of our Maine community.

But Nemitz also offers more. His Feb. 24 column documenting the noise surrounding the Camden Public Library exhibit “Finding Our Voices: Breaking the Silence of Domestic Abuse” serves to amplify the voices of many victims of domestic abuse, which some would have us not hear.

The echo reaches unexpected larger audiences in faraway corners, bringing greater awareness of domestic abuse and enhanced validation to sufferers of abuse.

Yes, indeed, a candle of gratitude.

Marcel Gagnon

Sanford

