Wow! While being sworn in as governor, Janet Mills implored us to “become one Maine again,” but one of her first actions was to endorse the severing of the state that would occur with the Spanish monopoly’s clear-cutting of a 150-foot-wide swath of the last pristine block of wilderness in the northeastern United States!

Why would she do this? Does she hate nature? Obviously, not for the 6-cent monthly savings for the Maine ratepayers! Does she have a secret deal with Massachusetts? Why? What possible good can come from destroying one of the last wild destinations for intrepid travelers and tourists in the country?

I guess, as one wise man said, when the reason for a seemingly malevolent action isn’t apparent, follow the money. Journalists? I trust you’re on the trail?

John Nichols

Portland

