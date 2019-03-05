DURHAM, N.C. — RJ Barrett scored 28 points and No. 4 Duke held on to beat Wake Forest 71-70 on Tuesday night after Chaundee Brown’s jumper rimmed out at the buzzer.

Tre Jones added 13 points for a sluggish Duke team missing star freshman Zion Williamson for a fourth straight game with a sprained right knee. The Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame 41 percent shooting and a 16-for-26 showing from the free-throw line to win their 10th straight in the in-state series.

Williamson’s absence, coupled with a rough game from No. 3 option Cameron Reddish, left Barrett as essentially a one-man show for Duke. The Blue Devils – 26-point favorites – trailed by 10 with 16 minutes remaining and never led by more than three until the final three minutes.

(3) NORTH CAROLINA 79, BOSTON COLLEGE 66: Luke Maye scored 17 points and added a career-high 20 rebounds to lead the visiting Tar Heels (25-5, 15-2 ACC) over the Eagles (14-15, 5-12).

Cameron Johnson scored 22 with 12 rebounds for Carolina, which won its sixth straight game and went unbeaten on the road in the league for the first time since 2008.

(9) MICHIGAN STATE 91, NEBRASKA 76: Kenny Goins scored 21 of his career-high 24 points in the first half and Matt McQuaid had a career-best 22, leading the Spartans (24-6, 15-4 Big Ten) over the visiting Cornhuskers (15-15, 5-14) .

Aaron Henry scored a season-high 15 points, and Cassius Winston matched his season low with eight points.

The Cornhuskers have lost four in a row and 11 of 13 in what might be Tim Miles’ final season as coach.

Nebraska’s James Palmer matched his season high with 30 points.

(14) FLORIDA STATE 73, (15) VIRGINIA TECH 64: M.J. Walker scored nine of his 11 points after halftime, including a critical 3-pointer in overtime, and the host Seminoles (24-6, 12-5 ACC) rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to top the Hokies (22-7, 11-6).

Mfiondu Kabengele scored 13 points in the second half and overtime and Florida State tied the program record with 12 ACC wins.

(19) BUFFALO 82, OHIO 79: Jeremy Harris scored 20 points as the visiting Bulls (27-3 overall, 15-2) locked up the Mid-American Conference regular-season title and a top seed in the conference tournament by beating the Bobcats (13-16, 5-12).

SOFTBALL

BATES 4, JOHN CARROLL 1: Kennedy Ishii lined a two-run single and Eliza McNulty followed with an RBI single as the Bobcats (1-5) used a three-run third inning to top the Blue Streak (3-2) at Kissimmee, Florida.

Caroline Bass went 3 for 4 for Bates; McNulty and Janell Sato each had a pair of hits, and Ishii scored twice.

Kirsten Pelletier went the distance for the Bobcats, allowing a run on six hits, walking a pair and striking out eight.

Bates fell in its first game of the day, 14-2 to Trine in five innings.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 18, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Bridget Horwood scored her four goals in the first half as the Mules (2-0) opened an 11-1 halftime lead and rolled past the Nor’easters (1-1) in nonconference action at Waterville.

Grace Langmuir had two goals and added a pair of assists for Colby, and Emma Banks, Robyn Pirie and Chiamaka Ubani each added a pair of goals.

Anna Stowell and Nicole Corriveau scored for UNE.

JOHN CARROLL 15, ST. JOSEPH’S 8: The Blue Streak (3-0) opened the game with five goals en route to an 11-4 halftime lead as they handled the Monks (0-1) in a nonconference game at Puerto Rico.

Brooke McQuinn had four goals and an assist for John Carroll.

Kayla Kelly had a hat trick for St. Joseph’s. Maddy Beaulieu and Lydia Dexter each had a pair of goals, and Josie Ring had a goal and two assists.

MEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 28, THOMAS 0: Bill Jacobs had four goals to lead 12 scorers as the Mules (1-1) shut out the Terriers (0-1) at Waterville.

Max Cushman, Beck French, Lane Kadish and Jack Rickards each had hat tricks for Colby.

BOWDOIN 19, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7: The Polar Bears (2-0) used a 6-0 run to open the second quarter, paced by a pair of goals each from Jeff Powers and Chris Fowler, as they cruised past the host Nor’easters (0-1) at Biddeford.

Powers finished with four goals and an assist to power the attack for Bowdoin. Nick Conway had three goals and dished out a pair of assists, and Fowler and Jake Crossman added three goals.

Garett Bozek led UNE with two goals and a pair of assists.

