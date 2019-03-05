PHILADELPHIA — JJ Redick hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to break out of a slump and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-106 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Orlando entered the game in the mix with Charlotte and Miami for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Magic have been one of the more baffling teams of late, holding recent wins over Toronto, Golden State and Indiana and losing to Chicago, Cleveland and New York.

They couldn’t complete a comeback against another top team late in the fourth.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 25 points and Aaron Gordon had 24.

ROCKETS 107, RAPTORS 95: James Harden scored 35 points, Gerald Green had 11 of his 18 in the fourth quarter and the Houston won at Toronto.

Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers each scored 13 points as the Rockets won their sixth straight, matching a season high.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and Serge Ibaka had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Toronto. Pascal Siakam had 17 points, and Danny Green 14 as the Raptors had their seven-game home winning streak snapped.

PACERS 105, BULLS 96: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Darren Collison added 22 and Indiana won at home.

The Pacers were looking to build momentum heading into a crucial 11-game stretch during which they will play Oklahoma City and Denver twice each and visit Milwaukee, Golden State and Boston.

Chicago was led by Zach LaVine with 27 points. Robin Lopez had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulls lost their fifth in a row to Indiana, including all four games this season.

