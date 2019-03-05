EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are letting three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins test the free-agent market without any restrictions.

The Giants on Tuesday elected not to put a franchise tag on their leading tackler in each of his four seasons with the team.

Teams can begin signing free agents at 4 p.m. on March 13, a week from Wednesday.

In a tweet, Collins thanked the organization for four “great years” and said he was looking forward to the next chapter of his football career.

Collins’ tweet came less than three hours before the NFL deadline for teams to put a franchise tag on an unrestricted free agent. The tag would have cost the Giants $11.15 million against their 2019 salary cap and GM Dave Gettleman gave indications at the NFL combine last week that the price was steep.

LIONS: Detroit signed defensive end Romeo Okwara to a two-year contract extension.

BILLS: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract to stay with the Bills.

BUCCANEERS: The Buccaneers re-signed offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year, $41.25 million contract.

COLTS: Defensive tackle Margus Hunt agreed to a new contract assuring he will play a key role as the Colts’ promising young defense tries to take the next step.

ESPN first reported Hunt would receive $9 million over the next two seasons.

BEARS: Chicago released linebacker Sam Acho, who made 25 starts in four seasons with the Bears and had four sacks, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He missed the final 12 games last year because of a torn pectoral muscle.

FALCONS: Bryant Young has resigned as the defensive line coach, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

FRANCHISE TAGS: Five defensive players, all premier pass rushers, and 49ers place-kicker Robbie Gould, were given franchise tags by their teams before the NFL deadline.

Ends DeMarcus Lawrence of Dallas and Frank Clark of Seattle, linebackers Dee Ford of Kansas City and Jadeveon Clowney of Houston, and DT Grady Jarrett of Atlanta received non-exclusive tags. So did Gould.

That means the players can negotiate with other teams, which would be required to give up two first-round draft choices as compensation for signing the tagged player – something that rarely occurs.

The amount a defensive end must be offered is $17.128 million for 2019. Linebackers would get $15.443 million. A defensive tackle must get $15.209 million and a kicker $4.971 million.

