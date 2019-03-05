BANGOR — A University of Maine football player has pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic violence assault and is scheduled to return to court in May.

Ramon Jefferson was arrested at his home in Old Town on Feb. 6. His case returned to court in Bangor on Monday. Court officials say he has entered a not guilty plea and is expected back on May 8.

Jefferson’s arrest came a few hours after Bangor police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence. Bangor police did not find Jefferson at the residence, and he was arrested in Old Town later that evening.

At the time, Jefferson was charged with Class D misdemeanor charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

The day after his arrest, the university announced that Jefferson would “not participate in athletics activities pending the outcome” of an investigation by the school’s Student Conduct Office.

Last fall, Jefferson became the first UMaine freshman to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and he played a key role in the team’s run to the national semifinals.

