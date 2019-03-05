HBO released a trailer for its much anticipated final season of “Game of Thrones” on Tuesday. Short clips had been released previously, but the new trailer runs nearly two minutes.

The final season of the Emmy-winning drama begins on April 14.

Fans have been waiting nearly two years for the conclusion of the epic, since Season 7 ended in August 2017.

Actors reported that extreme measures were taken to keep the script for the final season a secret.

The series is based on the novels by George R.R. Martin and has been one of HBO’s most successful shows.

