ORONO — Tyler McCannell scored in the first period Wednesday night as No. 1 Old Town/Orono shut out No. 2 Waterville/Winslow 1-0 in the Class B North boys’ hockey final at the University of Maine’s Alfond Rink.

Goalie Kohle Parker stopped 29 shots in his first game in more than two weeks as the Black Bears (15-5) repeated as regional champs and advanced to the state final against Class B South champion Greely at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lewiston.

“It was a team effort,” Parker said. “Great breakouts, great defense, a lot of blocked shots. Just an all-around team effort.”

For the first time in 20 games, Waterville/Winslow (15-5) was held scoreless. The teams had combined for 10 goals in each of their two regular-season meetings – a split.

“I told the boys before the game … ‘I’ve got a feeling this thing’s going to come down to one big play, one big goal,'” Waterville/Winslow Coach Jon Hart said. “You know what? It did.”

The RiverHawks, who finished third in the league in scoring with 77 goals, had a glorious chance to take control in the second period. They had four power plays, playing eight minutes of the first 9:26 with the man-advantage, but could not capitalize.

Parker made 13 of his 29 saves in the second period, including 12 while the Black Bears were short-handed. Parker hadn’t played since Feb. 16 against Presque Isle, serving a suspension for a violation of team rules.

McCannell’s team-leading 19th goal came at 9:47 of the first period. With the RiverHawks pinching too deep, Gabe Talon sprung McCannell free in the neutral zone and his shot from the high slot beat Ben Grenier (20 saves) between the legs.

The RiverHawks’ last chance to force overtime came with 1:30 remaining when Hunter Brown’s shot from the point hit off the left post.

Share