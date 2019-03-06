Alex Trebek made a heartbreaking announcement Wednesday when the longtime “Jeopardy!” host revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our ‘Jeopardy!’ fan base,” Trebek, 78, said in a video message recorded in front of the iconic set.

“I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.”

The Canadian game show host, who has led almost 8,000 episodes of “Jeopardy,” said his prognosis is “normally … not very encouraging” but insisted that he’s “going to fight this.”

“And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low-survival rate statistics for this disease,” he said.

“Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

According to the American Cancer Society, the lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer for men is about 1 in 63. Stage IV means the cancer “has spread to distant sites such as the liver, peritoneum (the lining of the abdominal cavity), lungs or bones.”

The five-year survival rate for similar diagnoses is 3 percent, according to the American Cancer Society.

Last year, Trebek went on medical leave from “Jeopardy!” after a fall that left him with blood clots in his brain.

He also told TMZ last summer that he would likely retire after his contract expires in 2020 and suggested replacements including LA Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust.

“The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer,” Pat Sajak, the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” tweeted after Trebek’s announcement. “Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.”

Ken Jennings, one of “Jeopardy’s” most famous contestants, called Trebek “the last Cronkite.”

“Authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual,” Jennings tweeted.

