Thank you for your article regarding Gov. Mills’ climate agenda announcement (“Mills sets goal to fight climate change: 100% renewable electricity by 2050,” Feb. 28).

Potential policies mentioned in the article, such as a proposed state carbon tax, can seem frightening, but it is the impact of unmitigated climate change on Maine farmers, fishermen and families that is truly scary. Carbon pricing, a policy endorsed by scientists and economists, is an effective way to reduce dangerous greenhouse-gas production.

Carbon pricing does not need to work through a tax, however. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019, now in the U.S. House of Representatives, would apply a carbon fee at the source of production, then distribute this money directly back to all Americans in the form of a monthly dividend check. Farmers and fishermen, as well as the military, are exempt from the fee.

Studies show that the money received by low-income families would outweigh the additional cost at the pump. The bill adds no money to government coffers and acts as a clear signal to businesses to innovate toward a greener future, which is why it has significant bipartisan support. Several thousand regular Mainers are registered right now with the bipartisan Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which is asking Gov. Mills, as well as Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, to support this bill. We hope your readers will join us!

Nina Trowbridge

member, Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Cape Elizabeth

