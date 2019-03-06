I agree with Bill Capistran on the ripoff vehicle inspection we endure here in Maine (Another View, March 4). I have yet to have a bill for less than $100 for the repairs to pass inspection.
My last inspection was nothing less than fraud. I drive a 2005 F-150. All I needed was to have the driver’s side window switch fixed and a tailpipe. It cost me over $2,000. They removed my new mufflers and replaced them with cheap junk.
I got no relief from the state of Maine, which I thought protected its citizens from predators.
John Sell
Gray
