AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order on Wednesday creating a task force to study the prevalence in Maine of a type of chemical contaminant increasingly linked to public health problems.

The chemicals, known as perfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, were used for decades in everything from nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpeting and firefighting foam. While the chemicals are no longer manufactured in the U.S., there is growing concern about contamination – particularly around military bases – from a chemical that lingers in the environment for long periods of time and research shows may harm human health.

The task force created by Mills on Wednesday would review information about known locations of PFAS contamination, identify sources of contamination, explore treatment or disposal options and examine potential contamination in fish and marine organisms. The group will also determine how much PFAS-containing firefighting foam is around Maine and identify potential alternatives.

“However, because of its frequent use since the 1950s, contaminated sites have been identified across the country, including here in Maine,” Mills said in a statement. “That is why it is important for the state to identify any locations in Maine where PFAS are prevalent; examine its effects on drinking water, freshwater fish and marine organisms; and take steps to create and implement treatment and disposal options. The EPA is dragging its feet on the issue, leaving states to take the lead.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said it will soon begin developing official health limits on PFAS chemicals, sometimes also referred to as perfluorinated compounds, or PFCs. But critics accuse the agency of moving too slowly on the issue.

The Navy has identified several areas of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station with elevated levels of the chemical, although 2017 tests showed little to no contamination of private wells outside of the base.

The chemicals have made headlines in communities near military bases across the country, even forcing some communities to turn off public water supplies found to be contaminated with the chemicals. Some adults and children living or working near the former Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, N.H., for example, have substantially elevated PFAS levels in their blood.

