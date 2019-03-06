SEABROOK, N.H. – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says it plans to approve a license extension for New Hampshire’s Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant next week.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports regulators made the announcement Tuesday after holding another public hearing on concerns they were moving too quickly to approve the extension through 2050.
Some people want the license extension delayed until a hearing this summer on how cracks that have formed the plant’s concrete foundations have been evaluated. Regulators said that hearing is separate from the licensing process, though it could lead to changes later on.
