BOSTON — Major League Baseball is investigating whether new Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper committed a tampering violation when he lobbied for Mike Trout, who isn’t a free agent for two more seasons, to join the Phillies.

Speaking to a group of Boston business executives on Wednesday, Commissioner Rob Manfred said he doesn’t want players recruiting other players, a practice that has been winked at in the NBA. Manfred said he didn’t want to see the same thing happen in baseball.

“Given our rules, players recruiting other players who are still under contract or under reserve to another club is a rule violation,” he said at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. “So, obviously not anxious to see that.”

Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies last week, and said at his introductory news conference: “There’s another guy in about two years that comes off the books. We’ll see what happens with that.”

That would likely not be tampering, but he may have crossed the line when he told Philadelphia radio station 94WIP: “If you don’t think I’m gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you’re crazy.”

YANKEES: Luis Severino expects to resume a throwing program in two weeks.

Severino will miss his scheduled start on Opening Day on March 28 because of right shoulder inflammation. He was scratched from his first planned start of spring training on Tuesday after feeling discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session.

• Outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who didn’t play last season because of a number of injuries, is expected to report to camp in mid-March. Ellsbury has been taking part in a rehab program in Arizona after experiencing plantar fasciitis following hip surgery.

ROYALS: Catcher Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, a procedure that will sideline the six-time All-Star for the upcoming season.

BLUE JAYS: Right-hander Bud Norris and the Blue Jays finalized a minor league contract, and he will report to major league spring training.

PIRATES 6, RED SOX 1: Boston had just three singles – by Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts and Sandy Leon – in losing to the Pirates at Fort Myers, Florida.

Tyler Thornburg pitched one inning, allowing one run, two hits and two walks.

