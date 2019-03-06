CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Olynyk had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 15 rebounds off the bench and the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 91-84 on Wednesday night to break a tie for the eighth spot in the East.

Olynyk was 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc as Miami won its third straight game.

The win was crucial for the Heat’s playoff chances given the Hornets had won the previous two games this season.

SPURS 111, HAWKS 104: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 32 points and San Antonio pulled away in the closing minutes at Atlanta for its fourth straight victory.

Derrick White scored seven straights points down the stretch to put the Spurs ahead to stay.

WIZARDS 132, MAVERICKS 123: Bradley Beal dunked over 7-foot-2 Salah Mejri and then stared him down in the most dramatic part of a 30-point, eight-assist performance as Washington ended a nine-game home losing streak against Dallas.

PISTONS 131, TIMBERWOLVES 114: Andre Drummond had 31 points and 15 rebounds and surging Detroit won at home.

Drummond posted his 16th straight double-double – the second-longest streak in franchise history. He set the record with 18 last season.

NETS 113, CAVALIERS 107: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Brooklyn won in New York.

NOTES

CELTICS: Kyrie Irving sat out Wednesday’s game against Sacramento because of a thigh injury.

The team said Irving has a bruised left thigh. Irving played Tuesday night in Golden State, recording 19 points and 11 assists in 30 minutes of a 128-95 victory.

WARRIORS: Andrew Bogut is rejoining Golden State after being cleared by his Australian team.

