CLEVELAND — Jamie Collins had flashes of brilliance with the Browns. Not nearly enough of them, though.

Cleveland released the veteran linebacker on Wednesday with two years remaining on his contract. Collins never lived up to high expectations with New England or the Browns, who were in line to pay him $10.5 million this season and $12.5 million in 2020.

The 29-year-old Collins was acquired from the Patriots midway through the 2016 season in exchange for a third-round draft choice. Collins made 30 starts for the Browns, with 204 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions. However, the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder wasn’t consistent and drew criticism from fans last season for not hustling.

FORMER PACKERS fullback John Kuhn announced his retirement.

Kuhn played nine seasons with Green Bay (2007-15) and was a part of Packers teams that won five division titles and made the playoffs eight times. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, second-team All-Pro in 2011, and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2011, 2014-15).

He finished his career playing two seasons with the Saints. He sat out 2018.

BILLS: Cornerback Kevin Johnson met with the team a day after being released by Houston, a person familiar with the visit confirmed to The Associated Press.

BEARS: Chicago signed kicker Chris Blewitt.

Blewitt left Pittsburgh as the school’s career scoring leader with 363 points. He has not played in the NFL.

LIONS: Detroit tendered safety Charles Washington, an exclusive rights free agent.

