HOCKEY

Boston Bruins winger Marcus Johansson is out with a lung contusion and will be re-evaluated in about one week, the team announced Wednesday.

Johansson left Tuesday’s win over Carolina in the first period after taking a hit from Micheal Ferland. Johansson was slow to get up, but left the ice under his own power.

The team’s statement said he was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital, where testing revealed the contusion. He was held overnight for evaluation.

Johansson, acquired from the New Jersey Devils in a trade last week, has 12 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season.

• Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom each had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals beat the Flyers 5-3 in Philadelphia on Wednesday night to reclaim sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division.

TENNIS

MURRAY’S FUTURE: Andy Murray says he is pain-free after hip surgery but likely won’t play at Wimbledon.

Murray told the BBC he wants to continue playing but the surgeons “couldn’t give me any guarantees.”

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Johanna Konta and Americans Amanda Anisimova and Lauren Davis won first-round matches at Indian Wells, California.

Konta beat Pauline Parmentier 6-2, 6-3. Anisimova topped Aleksandra Krunic 6-0, 6-4, and Davis outlasted Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-6 (2), 6-2.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Marcus Rashford’s injury-time penalty sent Manchester United to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain, overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit.

• Alex Telles scored a penalty in extra time to put host Porto in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Roma, overcoming a one-goal first-leg deficit.

