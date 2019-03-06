York police said an 83-year-old local woman was killed late Wednesday morning after driving off the road and hitting a tree in the vicinity of 650 York St.

A passerby spotted the car around 11:56 a.m. and notified authorities. There were no known witnesses to the crash, York Police Sgt. John Lizanecz said.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by firefighters. She was transported by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where she died.

Her name is not being released pending notification of her family, Lizanecz said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. York police are asking that anyone with information to contact the police department at 363-4444.

