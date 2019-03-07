A Greene man wanted on multiple warrants is possibly armed, Maine State Police said Thursday.

Joshua L. Hussey, 41, faces warrants for a probation revocation due to a domestic violence charge, a separate domestic violence terrorizing charge and protection order violations, according to a statement from the state police. They said he is believed to be in Androscoggin or Oxford counties.

Hussey is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. State police said they think he has a firearm because of threats reported by family and friends.

State police ask anyone with information about Hussey to contact Trooper Nathan Jamo at 207-624-7076.

