Police continue to investigate a crash that killed an 83-year-old York woman Wednesday morning.

Police say Judith Morin drove off the road and hit a tree in the vicinity of 650 York St. A passerby spotted her car around 11:56 p.m. and called authorities, but there are no known witnesses to the crash.

Morin was trapped inside the vehicle and extricated by firefighters. She was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where she died, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact York police at 363-4444.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: