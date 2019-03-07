NEW YORK — Major league teams this season must notify the commissioner’s office of their starting lineups before they are announced at stadiums.

The decision Thursday came in response to the Supreme Court ruling that has led to more widespread legal gambling.

Josh Donaldson, now with the Atlanta Braves on a one-year deal, will play for the first time this spring Friday night in an exhibition against the Phillies. Associated Press/Curtis Compton, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Through last season, clubs announced lineups as they wanted, some by posting in clubhouses, others in email to media, on Twitter or their websites.

Starting this season, a team must send its starting lineup to Major League Baseball’s data operations group 15 minutes in advance of whatever time the club plans to announce it.

“One new procedure is that we now ask clubs to submit starting lineups in a uniform fashion in order to reduce the risk of confidential information being ‘tipped,’ ” the commissioner’s office said in a statement. “This approach mirrors those of international sports leagues in more developed betting markets.”

PHILLIES: Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day in a simulated game against the team’s minor leaguers.

BRAVES: Josh Donaldson, slowed by injuries for two seasons, plans to play in his first spring training game Friday night against Philadelphia.

METS: Outfielder Carlos Gomez agreed to a minor league deal and will report to big league training.

NATIONALS: Stephen Strasburg made his second start, pitching four shutout innings, and allowing one hit and one walk, striking out five for Washington in a 6-4 win over the New York Mets at West Palm Beach, Florida.

YANKEES: James Paxton allowed three hits and struck out five in 31/3 shutout innings, and prospect Estevan Florial hit his first home run, a three-run drive during a 6-0 victory over a Philadelphia split squad at Clearwater, Florida.

PIRATES: Cole Tucker, the first-round pick in 2014, had two of Pittsburgh’s five solo home runs in a 5-4 win over Baltimore at Bradenton, Florida.

ASTROS: Justin Verlander struck out five over 31/3 scoreless innings in his second start for Houston, a 4-1 victory against Miami at Jupiter, Florida.

CUBS: Jon Lester made his third start, allowing three runs and four hits, striking out four in 32/3 innings in a 7-5 loss to Colorado at Glendale, Arizona.

PADRES: Manny Machado had an RBI double, Ian Kinsler hit his first home run and singled, and Eric Hosmer hit an RBI single in an 11-8 win over Texas at Peoria, Arizona.

