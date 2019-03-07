Archie Goodwin scored 23 points, Andrew White III had 21 and Nick King added 14 for the Maine Red Claws, who rallied in the second half Thursday night for a 110-102 victory against the Iowa Wolves at the Portland Expo.

The Red Claws (18-24) used a 60-41 advantage in the second half to overcome the Wolves (17-28).

R.J. Hunter of the Maine Red Claws looks for room Thursday night. Maine beat Iowa 110-102 at the Portland Expo. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

Justin Bibbs, John Bohannon and Sheldon Jeter all added 13 points for Maine. Bohannon also had 17 rebounds.

HOCKEY

ECHL: On the final day of trading in the league, the Maine Mariners acquired forward Branden Troock of Atlanta for defenseman John Furgele, a first-year pro out of the University of New Hampshire.

Troock, 24, played on the 2013 American Hockey League champion Texas Stars and has more AHL experience (119 games) than ECHL (93). He was drafted by Dallas in the fifth round in 2012, and has 10 goals and seven assists in 20 games with Atlanta. Furgele, 26, had eight goals and 13 assists in 51 games for Maine.

SLED DOG RACING

IDITAROD: Nicolas Petit of France regained the lead in Alaska.

Petit was the first to leave the checkpoint at the ghost town of Iditarod, Alaska, the halfway point of this year’s race.

GOLF

PGA: Rafa Cabrera Bello opened with four birdies in six holes, put together another run of birdies that included consecutive putts from the 30-foot range, and leads Keegan Bradley by two shots after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Florida.

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” Bello said. “I know how nice and tough the course is, and I think it’s a course with many, many daunting shots. So I feel the more you play it, probably the better. So I wasn’t really having much high expectations as opposed to just getting out there and playing my golf.”

EUROPEAN TOUR: Justin Walters of South Africa and Spanish rookie Adri Arnaus mastered tricky winds to tie for the lead after the first round of the Qatar Masters at Doha.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Playing just her seventh match of the year, Venus Williams rallied to beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in the first round at Indian Wells, California.

The match featured two former top-10 players who have fallen in the rankings. Williams is No. 36 in the world; Petkovic is 68th. The women met on the court for the first time in five years.

MEN’S TOUR: Chris Kermode will leave his job as executive chairman and president of the men’s professional tennis tour when his term finishes at the end of this year.

SOCCER

EUROPA LEAGUE: Chelsea closed in on the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev, but Arsenal will have to overturn a deficit in the second leg of their Round-of-16 match.

Arsenal suffered a 3-1 setback to Rennes at France.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid are expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of muscle injuries.

