BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College’s women’s basketball team started fast and never looked back, overpowering SUNY New Paltz 81-50 Friday night in the NCAA Division III Round of Sixteen at Morrell Gymasium.

South Portland’s Maddie Hasson led the Polar Bears with 19 points and 13 rebounds – in just 26 minutes – while Abby Kelly had 13. Bowdoin raced out to a 14-2 lead in the opening minutes and would lead by 32 in the fourth quarter.

The Polar Bears (29-1) will play Ithaca College at 7 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Division III Final Four. The Bombers (25-5) rallied in the final minutes to defeat DeSales University 76-75 in the first game of the Sectional on a basket by Annie Giannone with 6.3 seconds remaining. Ithaca defeated St. Joseph’s College 74-63 in the second round of the tournament.

SUNY New Paltz had a 21-game winning streak snapped to finish 25-5.

Leading by just six at the half, Bowdoin began to pull away in the third, opening a 20-point lead twice. SUNY New Paltz had cut the lead to 38-31 but back-to-back 3-pointers from Samantha Roy and Moira Train regained the momentum for the Polar Bears. A three-point play by Maddie Hasson made it 51-31 with 3:37 left in the third.

The Polar Bears jumped out fast and never trailed. Bowdoin led 14-2 4:39 into the game after an Abby Kelly drive. The Hawks, with some hot 3-point shooting, would come back, pulling with 18-14 with 3:05 left in the first quarter on a long 3-pointer by Lindsay Bettke.

Hasson scored nine points in the second quarter to help the Polar Bears to a 33-27 halftime lead. Bowdoin led by as much as 11 in the second and a Hasson 3-pointer gave it a 33-23 lead with 2:26 left in the second.

But Bowdoin had three turnovers the rest of the way – seven in the quarter – and the Hawks pulled within six. Bettke, who led SUNY New Platz with nine points in the first half, suffered a foot injury with 2:59 left in the second. She returned in the second half but did not score.

