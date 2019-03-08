ROANOKE, Va. — Peter Del Gallo of the University of Southern Maine assured himself of All-America honors by winning two of his three matches Friday on the opening day of the NCAA Division III wrestling championships.

Del Gallo, a junior from Gardiner, earned an 11-7 decision over Matt Caccamise of Brockport in his first match in the 125-pound division, then lost in overtime in the quarterfinals against Victor Gilva of Augsburg. The match was 1-1 after three periods but Gilva scored six points in the first overtime.

Del Gallo stayed alive in the consolation bracket with a 6-1 win over Collin Wickramaratna of Ursinus.

SKIING

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Braden Becker of Yarmouth completed his collegiate skiing career with an 18th-place finish in the 20-kilometer classical race in Stowe, Vermont.

Becker, a Williams College senior, had a time of 57 minutes, 54.1 seconds. He finished just behind Elliot Ketchel of Bowdoin, who was 16th in 57:37.1. Zane Fields of Colby finished 23rd (58:25.6), and Middlebury senior Sam Wood of Harpswell placed 35th (1:00:06.6)

In the women’s 15K classic race, Renae Anderson of Bowdoin was 20th (49:47.8) and Bates junior Kaelyn Woods of New Gloucester finished 24th (50:20.5).

BASEBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 12, WARTBURG 0: The Monks (6-0) scored six runs in the first inning and cruised over the Knights (1-3) at Winter Haven, Florida.

Greg Emanuelson went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBI, and Jared Gagne went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs. Zach Ham, making his first collegiate start, went the first five innings, allowing three hits.

MISSISSIPPI STATE SWEEPS MAINE: Dustin Skelton hit a three-run homer in the second inning to stake eighth-ranked Mississippi State (14-1) to a lead against Maine (0-12) in a 5-1 victory that competed a doubleheader sweep at Starksville, Mississippi.

In the opener, Danny Casals went 2 for 4 with a double for the Black Bears in a 9-2 loss.

SOFTBALL

YORK 9, BATES 8: The Spartans (7-4) built a 9-4 lead, then held off Bates (2-7) at Kissimmee, Florida.

CARTHAGE 3, BATES 1: Naomi Alonzo led off the fourth with a double and scored the go-ahead run on an infield error as the Reds (7-3) edged the Bobcats (2-8) at Kissimmee, Florida.

MUSKINGUM 12, ST. JOSEPH’S 9: Leading 3-2 after two innings, the Fighting Muskies (7-2) broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to defeat the Monks (2-7) at Plant City, Florida.

St. Joseph’s cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth, highlighted by RBI singles from Kaylee Burns and Megan Eagleston.

PENN ST.-BEHREND 6, ST. JOSEPH’S 5: A.J. Nichols lined a walk-off single to left as the Lions (5-2) scored twice in the seventh inning to edge the Monks (2-8) at Plant City, Florida.

St. Joseph’s scored three in the fifth, including a Meghan Elliott RBI double and a run-scoring single from Melodie Bailey, and had two in the sixth.

MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY 8, MAINE 2: The Roos (14-6) scored six unanswered runs, getting a pair of home runs in the seventh to pull away from Maine (2-8) at Lawrence, Kansas.

Hailey Perry homered for Maine.

KANSAS 6, MAINE 4: The Jayhawks (5-15) took the lead for good with a three-run fourth inning and held off the Black Bears (2-9) at Lawrence, Kansas.

Laurine German went 2 for 3 and drove in a run for Maine. Meghan Royle added a pair of hits.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SOUTHERN MAINE 10, NORWICH 9: Paul Leonardo scored the winner from Tristan Dundas with 6:19 left to cap four unanswered goals as the Huskies (2-0) rallied past the Cadets (1-3) at Gorham.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

WENTWORTH 13, ST. JOSEPH’S 6: Brooke Paradis and Emily Rogers combined for five goals as the Leopards (2-0) opened with a 6-0 run and beat the Monks (0-2) at Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Maddy Beaulieu had two goals and an assist for St. Joseph’s.

