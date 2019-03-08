TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge got a $62,000 raise from the New York Yankees up to $684,300 in the right fielder’s last season before becoming eligible for salary arbitration.

Catcher Gary Sanchez was given a $49,400 hike to $669,800 as the team reached agreements with its young players whose salaries are under club control. He also will be eligible for arbitration next winter.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres agreed to $605,200, up from last year’s $545,000 minimum, and third baseman Miguel Andujar struck a deal for $617,600, an increase from $545,800.

Outfielder Clint Frazier, sidelined for most of last season following a concussion, gets $563,300, a slight rise from $559,200.

• The Yankees are buying back the YES Network, partnering with Amazon in a deal that will give the company the right to stream games in the team’s broadcast territory.

The deal for the team’s parent company to purchase 80 percent of the network from The Walt Disney Co. values YES at $3.47 billion, nearly $500 million less than when 21st Century Fox acquired a majority stake in 2014.

ORIOLES 4, RED SOX 2: Andrew Cashner made his second start for Baltimore, going 12/3 innings and allowing one run on a hit and two walks at Sarasota, Florida.

Boston managed just Tzu-Wei Lin’s RBI double and a single by Eduardo Nunez.

ORIOLES-BLUE JAYS: Outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. was acquired by Baltimore from Toronto for international signing bonus pool allocation.

CARDINALS: Catcher Yadier Molina went 1 for 2 as a designated hitter, his first game since left knee surgery in mid-December. Molina is likely to be behind the plate on Saturday, catching Adam Wainwright against Houston – about a week ahead of the original projection for him to catch.

MARLINS: The return of inflammation to Jorge Alfaro’s right knee is once again prompting the Marlins to shut down their expected opening-day catcher for a few more days.

Alfaro re-aggravated the injury during Tuesday’s game while sliding into second base.

“The biggest thing is just get rid of this inflammation so we can move forward,” said Miami Manager Don Mattingly said.

GIANTS-TIGERS: Catcher Cameron Rupp was acquired by Detroit Tigers from San Francisco for cash.

