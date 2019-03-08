JURISPRUDENCE

Westbrook native and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates entered not-guilty pleas Friday on five charges stemming from a Jan. 26 incident in which he allegedly assaulted a New York City police officer.

Bates, 25, was indicted in February on felony counts of second-and third-degree assault, along with obstructing government administration, theft of services and resisting arrest.

If convicted, the former University of Maine star faces up to seven years in prison. He was released on bail and is due back in court on June 3.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: The Long Island Nets (29-14) used a 37-18 third-quarter advantage to break open the game in beating the Maine Red Claws (18-25) 129-111 at Uniondale, New York.

Alan Williams had 21 points to lead seven players in double figures for Long Island, which clinched a playoff berth.

Archie Goodwin led Maine with a season-high 32 points.

BIATHLON

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth matched the second-best finish of her career and recorded her best-ever finish in a world championship race as she placed 11th in a 7.5-kilometer sprint at Ostersund, Sweden.

Egan hit 9 of 10 targets, missing once from prone position. She finished 33.3 seconds behind winner Anastasiya Kuzmina, a three-time Olympic gold medalist from Slovakia, and just one-tenth of a second out of 10th place.

Egan’s only higher finish in her career was sixth in a pursuit race in Slovenia in December. Her previous best at the world championships was 20th in a sprint in 2017 in Austria.

GOLF

PGA: Tommy Fleetwood used two new clubs to make two eagles on his way to a 6-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Keegan Bradley going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Florida.

EUROPEAN: Justin Harding, George Coetzee and Mike Lorenzo-Vega share a one-shot lead at the Qatar Masters after all three shot 4-under 68 for the second straight round at Doha, Qatar.

CHAMPIONS: Scott McCarron closed with a birdie in windy conditions for a 7-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead with Fran Quinn in the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach, California.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Ryan Blaney turned the fastest lap in practice and never slowed down in qualifying, putting his No. 12 Ford on the pole for this weekend’s race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Petra Vlhova won the penultimate giant slalom of the season and third-place Mikaela Shiffrin closed in on her first GS season title at Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

