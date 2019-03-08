Your editorial on fan abuse of referees (Our View, March 1) was timely but did not go far enough.

If all fans followed three simple rules, the players, coaches and officials will all be much happier.

• The Golden Rule: Only make positive statements. “Great hustle, Sally!” not “Try harder, Billy!”

• Never talk to the officials or comment on their calls, good or bad. No one cares what you think of them.

• Never coach from the stands. Let coaches do their jobs.

Any fan who cannot live up to these simple standards should stay home.

Chris Neagle

Cumberland

