Opioids are killing 130 folks every day across the nation. Maine and New Hampshire are in the top 10 in opioid death rates.

Many of these deaths are from drugs sold illegally. Drug dealers are the source; when caught, they are back on the street in short order. After being bonded out of jail with many weeks to trial, they get minor sentences and they’re back in business.

Sock it to them: No bail; trial in 30 days; $50 fine; mandatory five years in jail or deportation. This will get their attention and cut down the distribution of killer drugs.

Will the politicians and legal eagles get tough? This approach will take courage and legislative conviction.

David Lincoln

Kittery

