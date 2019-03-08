Opioids are killing 130 folks every day across the nation. Maine and New Hampshire are in the top 10 in opioid death rates.
Many of these deaths are from drugs sold illegally. Drug dealers are the source; when caught, they are back on the street in short order. After being bonded out of jail with many weeks to trial, they get minor sentences and they’re back in business.
Sock it to them: No bail; trial in 30 days; $50 fine; mandatory five years in jail or deportation. This will get their attention and cut down the distribution of killer drugs.
Will the politicians and legal eagles get tough? This approach will take courage and legislative conviction.
David Lincoln
Kittery
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Monitoring of Casco Bay indicates urgent need for carbon tax
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Judicial system should sock it to opioid dealers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Can't say something positive at a school sporting event? Then don't say anything at all
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Procession offers fitting tribute to fallen Berwick fire captain