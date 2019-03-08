On Sunday afternoon, we witnessed an amazing sight heading south on the Maine Turnpike.

On every bridge over the highway (at least 10) from Portland to Wells were dozens of firefighters and firetrucks, lights blinking, ladders extended with flags hung between them.

Just south of Kennebunk, there were no cars northbound, all traffic stopped – until a lone police car sped north, followed soon by more police cars, many firetrucks and then a hearse.

Every car southbound slowed as it passed, as there had been a sign about Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, who died March 1 fighting a fire. It was an awesome show of brotherhood and respect.

Rest in peace, Capt. Barnes.

Bob and Kathy Conway

Brunswick

Share

< Previous

Next >