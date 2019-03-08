A plea from Falmouth’s silent majority: We oppose the unwanted, reckless changes made to the town’s land use policies between 2013 and 2016. Our town’s cherished, peaceful rural character will be a memory and our taxes will skyrocket because of the potent new incentives for accelerated growth and high-density development.

New, high-density so-called “growth districts” surrounding new, mixed-use so-called “town centers” were created without a hint of resident consent. Inevitably, these new urbanized areas will create a City Mouse-Country Mouse dichotomy and chronic political discord.

The changes were imposed despite surveys showing delight with the town and its rural character and a consistent history of resident opposition to high-density projects.

No school, traffic, emergency services or environmental impact studies were conducted to expose unintended consequences of these changes – even though these infrastructure items are already under stress. A grievous failure of due diligence.

Who benefits from these high-density, hyper-growth policies? Not the families who “bet it all” on Falmouth – the residents whose neighborhoods are being despoiled and whose taxes will be driving them out of the homes they love. You guessed it – the beneficiaries are developers, Realtors who peddle their products to the world and buyers from away who respond to the hyped marketing.

This is forced, exploitive growth – not managed growth.

Silence is being falsely perceived as consent. Please speak out at the Growth and Density Forum on March 14, and by email to the Town Council via bit.ly/2NOHCbK.

Robert D. King

Falmouth

