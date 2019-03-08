A Portland company that specializes in organizing trade shows and is now investing in solar energy has acquired three energy-related events from German companies.

Diversified Communications closed a deal with Germany-based Solar Promotion International and FMMI to take over three annual energy-related events held in San Francisco. Diversified will now organize the Intersolar, ees and Power2Drive North America events, and relocate them to San Diego next February, according to a press release announcing the deal.

Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisiton is a reflection of Diversified’s recent decision to branch into renewable energy industries.

“Our interest in solar stems from our board of directors; and growing our own event series in solar and energy storage is an exciting way to further contribute to the renewable energy industry,” said Theodore Wirth, Diversified Communications’ president and CEO.

The company owns and operates a 1.5 megawatt solar farm in Brunswick, which came online last year. It is expected to meet 13 percent of the energy needs of the business and technology companies that operate at Brunswick Landing, the former Navy base.

