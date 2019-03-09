LEWISTON — Greely scored three goals in the first eight minutes and was never threatened in beating Old Town/Orono, 8-0, for the Class B boys’ hockey state championship Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Jake MacDonald had a hat trick for Greely (19-2), which won its first state title since 2013. Evan Dutil, Jackson Williams, Ryan Moore, Peter Lattanzi and Andy Moore also scored for the Rangers. Jared Swisher recorded the shutout.

Old Town/Orono (15-6) trailed 3-0 after the first period and 5-0 after two.

Saturday’s game was a rematch of last year’s state title final, won by Old Town/Orono, 3-2 in overtime.

