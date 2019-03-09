LEWISTON — St. Dominic Academy took the lead for good in the second period and went on to beat Biddeford 4-2 in the Class A boys’ hockey state championship game Saturday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Dominic Chasse, Lucas Pushard, Leondro Naous and Jacques Ouellette scored for St. Dom’s. Ouellette’s empty-netter with 55 seconds left clinched the victory.

Trenton Ouellette and Trevor Ouellette scored for Biddeford.

St. Dom’s (16-4-1) won its 26th state championship, but its first since 2000.

Biddeford finished 15-7.

St. Dom’s came out rolling its three lines and six defensemen, and controlled most of the first period.

In the first minute, the Saints got a scoring chance when Will Fletcher fed Naous, but Tigers goalie Justin Larnerd made the stop. Twenty seconds later, Chasse skated in for a good chance, but Larnerd blocked that, too.

Chasse drew the only penalty of the period, a tripping call, but the Saints got no shots.

St. Dom’s finally broke through at 6:55. Fletcher, with a defender on him, skated toward the right circle and made a lead pass to Chasse, who was skating down the middle with two defenders on him. Chasse reached out and poked the puck over Larnerd’s shoulder.

While the Saints were dominating possession, Biddeford’s Nick McSorley and Trevor Ouellette were a constant threat. Saints defensive duo Jacques Ouellette and Michael Ciley stifled chances, however, and Derek Wolverton blocked a McSorley shot.

With two minutes left in the period, McSorley finally got free in the slot, but Gaston Fuksa made a glove save.

Heading to the first intermission, St. Dom’s had a 7-2 advantage in shots.

Biddeford energized its attack in the second period, producing 14 shots. Seven seconds after the Tigers’ first power play expired, Trenton Ouellette tied the game with an unassisted goal at 7:16.

Chasse drew another penalty, however, and the Saints capitalized. Jacques Ouellette fed Pushard, whose one-timer put St. Dom’s back in front.

The Tigers looked tired near the end of the second period, and the Saints increased their lead. Chasse stole the puck in Biddeford’s zone, and his cross-ice pass was buried by Naous at 13:56.

Biddeford closed to 3-2 with a power-play goal by Trevor Ouellette at 6:57 of the third.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous