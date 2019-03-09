The proposal to include Maine in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact would take away Maine residents’ voice and give it only to the large, populated states of New York, California and Florida.

The Democratic Party cannot accept the fact that they lost the election, using the same process dictated by the U.S. Constitution and the election of past U.S. presidents. There are 3,113 counties in the United States, and Donald Trump won 2,626 of them. Hillary Clinton won 487. There are 62 counties in New York state alone.

Supporters contend that using the popular vote will give all voters – regardless of where they live – an equal voice in selecting a president by replacing the winner-take-all system used by 48 of the 50 states to award Electoral College votes. Clearly the facts speak for themselves and that argument is baseless.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, sponsor of the bill, should take a closer look at the facts. This proposal is clearly taking the voice away from the residents of the state of Maine, whom he took an oath to represent. How anyone can support having 487 counties out of 3,113 elect the president of the United States and argue that small states have a voice?

The argument Jackson makes is baseless. To pass this legislation would be a disservice to the residents of this great state.

Randy L. Corey

Winslow

