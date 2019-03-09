What is this state coming to?

In an article in Wednesday’s paper, special interests proposed $95 million in new state bonds in support of Land for Maine’s Future (Page A1). Yet, on the same page of the same newspaper, there is a report on 1,500 elderly Maine citizens who cannot get Meals on Wheels because of a lack of state funding.

Why are we proposing funding Land for Maine’s Future yet leaving our senior citizens hungry? I think it is time we start setting some priorities.

Randy Pike

South Portland

