TENANTS HARBOR — Fire departments from across Knox County battled a structure fire that began just before 1 p.m. on Balsam Lane in Tenants Harbor on Friday.

The fire was initially reported as smoke coming out of a garage attached to a house on the lane located between the River Road and Barter’s Point Road. The garage later engulfed in flames and collapsed, as the fire spread to the attached home.

St. George Town Manager and Fire Capt. Tim Polky said homeowners Andrew and Lisa Gerakaris and their dog were home at the time the blaze that started in the garage that was full of hay. A number of other outbuildings housed various animals like roosters and goats, but all were unharmed.

One firefighter injured a shoulder from a fall on the icy path leading to the residence, and a second was injured when debris fell on her as the structure partially collapsed, according to Polky.

“The biggest problem was getting to it,” Polky said, explaining, “It’s just one lane and about a mile in.”

There are several lanes in the area, but none were plowed as they are private.

Polky said the cause of the blaze is not yet known, but believes the structure is a total loss.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office was responding to the scene as well.

Crews from St. George, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Warren, Rockland, Owls Head and Rockport were among the departments responding to battle the fire or provide ambulance support. Some assisted in transporting water from a water supply in Tenants Harbor Village across from the fire station to the scene.

“It’s just how we have to do it,” Polky said when asked about the multi-connected hoses and teamwork involved in battling the blaze.

The 34 Balsam Lane address listed by fire officials is listed on the St. George town website as being owned by the Ethel Gerakaris Irrevocable Trust from Boston.

