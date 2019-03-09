AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Busch certainly knows the way to victory lane at ISM Raceway.

Even after the track was reconfigured.

Busch took the lead shortly after the start of the final stage Saturday and cruised to his second consecutive Xfinity Series victory – and his 11th at the mile-long track just outside Phoenix.

“If I’m allowed to race, I’m going to enter a race and try to go out there and win,” said Busch, whose victories at Las Vegas and now this weekend give him 198 in NASCAR’s top three series.

Busch was pushed the first half of the race by Christopher Bell, who won the pole and had been consistently fastest in practice.

But everything changed when Stephen Leicht, a car in lapped traffic, blew his engine near the start-finish line and sent a cloud of smoke billowing across the track.

Busch was already ahead of him, but Bell and second-place Justin Allgaier were blinded. Throw in some oil that covered the surface and both of them wound up backing into the wall.

Allgaier managed to finish 14th, one lap down, but Bell’s day was done.

NASCAR CUP: Drivers Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell were involved in a post-qualifying fight before practice Saturday for the Cup Series race at Avondale, Arizona.

Suarez was upset that McDowell impeded his fastest qualifying lap, stalking him after both were eliminated in the first qualifying session Friday. Suarez then hopped a concrete barrier and scuffled with McDowell, spinning and throwing him to the ground.

It took several crew members to separate them.

