BOSTON — Emma Egan of Yarmouth won her second national championship and set a personal best by clearing 5 feet, 9 3/4 inches in the high jump at the NCAA Division III championships on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Egan, a junior at Williams College, clinched the title with a clearance at 5-8 1/2. She didn’t miss until the bar was raised to 5-11 1/4, which would have been a championship meet record.

Egan also was the 2017 outdoor national champion. She finished second indoors as a freshman and third last year.

Zach Hoyle and Charles Moody of USM also earned All-America honors, as did Ayden Eickhoff of Bates and Sophie Stokes Cerkvenik of Colby.

Hoyle placed third in the 800 with a time of 1 minute, 51.17 seconds, and Moody finished fifth in the heptathlon with 5,004 points. Both were school records.

Eickhoff placed third in the women’s 800 (2:11.37), and Cerkvenik was fifth with a school-record time of 8.82 in the 60 hurdles.

Bowdoin’s women’s 1,600 relay team finished sixth in 3:52.21.

On Friday, Bates and Bowdoin both finished in the top eight in the women’s distance medley relay. Eickhoff anchored Bates to second place (11:43.51), and Bowdoin placed eighth (11:50.24).

WRESTLING

DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS: USM’s Peter Del Gallo fought his way through the consolation bracket to finish third in the 125-pound division at the NCAA championships in Roanoke, Virginia.

Del Gallo, a junior, finished the meet with a 5-1 record, including decisions Saturday over Carlos Champagne of Wabash (10-5), Cameron Timok of Central (5-2) and Ferdinand Mase of Ithaca (8-5).

Del Gallo is the fourth All-American in program history. His older brother, Dan, was the 149-pound champ in 2017.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 73, MAINE 57: Anthony Lamb scored 20 of his 34 points in the first half, and the top-seeded Catamounts (25-6) beat the No. 8 Black Bears (5-27) in the quarterfinals of the America East tournament in Burlington, Vermont.

Vermont opened the game on a 15-2 run and led 41-22 at halftime.

Isaiah White scored 18 points and Vincent Eze had 14 for Maine.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2, TRINITY 1: Ryan Bloom and Tyler Seltenreich scored in the second period and Ben Churchfield made 43 saves as the Nor’easters beat the Bantams in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Hartford, Connecticut.

Bloom broke a scoreless tie at 6:55 of the second period, then assisted on Seltenreich’s goal that made it 2-0 with 15 seconds left in the period. Brady Fleurent also was credited with an assist.

UNE moves on to play at third-ranked Norwich in the quarterfinals next Saturday.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

AMHERST 16, BOWDOIN 12: Isabelle Sennett had five goals to lead the Mammoths (2-1, 1-1 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (1-1, 1-1) in Biddeford.

BRIDGEWATER STATE 11, UNE 10: Elizabeth Ettridge scored with 33 seconds left to give the Bears (2-0) the win over the Nor’easters (1-2) in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Molly Camelo had four goals and Nichole Carvalho finished with two for the Nor’easters.

COLBY 14, HAMILTON 10: Grace Crowell, Taylor Moore and Robyn Pirie each had three goals and Izzy Scribano stopped 18 shots as the Mules (3-0, 2-0 NESCAC) defeated the Continentals (0-2, 0-2) in Waterville.

WESLEYAN 16, BATES 6: Abby Manning had four goals and the Cardinals (3-0, 2-0 NESCAC) built a 12-3 lead in the first half against the Bobcats (3-2, 1-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Margaret Smith and Kate Allard each scored twice for Bates.

MEN’S LACROSSE

AMHERST 22, BOWDOIN 9: Matt Solberg and Evan Wolf each had four goals as the Mammoths (3-0, 2-0 NESCAC) handled the Polar Bears (2-1, 1-1) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Zach Chandler, Sam Langan and Will Murtagh scored two apiece for the Polar Bears, who trailed 12-5 at halftime and were outscored 8-1 in the third quarter.

BATES 15, WESLEYAN 12: Matt Chlastawa had five goals and five assists, Brendan Mullally finished with four goals and an assist, and the Bobcats (3-1, 2-0 NESCAC) held off a late charge by the Cardinals (2-1, 1-1) in Lewiston.

Bates led 9-3 at halftime after closing the second quarter with five consecutive goals.

Colin Uyeki had three goals for Wesleyan, which outscored Bates 6-2 in the fourth.

HAMILTON 17, COLBY 9: Henry Hunt and Chad Morse each had five goals for the Continentals (1-1, 1-1 NESCAC) in a win over the Mules (1-2, 1-2) in Clinton, New York.

CJ Hassan and Jack Rickards each had three goals for Colby.

MIT 14, UNE 3: James Santoro had five goals as the Engineers (2-2) handled the Nor’easters (1-3) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Collin Morrow, Mitch Mullin and Zach Bossi scored for UNE.

SOFTBALL

BATES 1, CATHOLIC 0: Kirsten Pelletier allowed four hits and struck out six, and Kennedy Ishii hit an RBI double in the third as the Bobcats (3-8) edged the Cardinals (0-1) in Leesburg, Florida.

NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 3, BATES 2: Destiny Helmedach singled home Alexa Scribner in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Pilgrims (8-4) the win over the Bobcats (3-9).

Andrea Russo had three hits, while Aleah Pagan and Mary Collette each had two hits for the Bobcats.

BASEBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS GORDON: Luke Johnson’s two-run triple triggered an eight-run seventh inning as the Monks (8-0) rolled to a 10-2 win over the Scots (0-6) in the finale of a doubleheader in Winter Haven, Florida.

Grayson Jennings pitched six shutout innings in the opener, allowing two hits and striking out six to lead St. Joseph’s to an 8-0 win.

BATES 11, SALEM STATE 0: Jack Arend went 4 for 4, Christian Beal hit a two-run home run and the Bobcats (2-4) rolled past the Vikings (0-1) in Northborough, Massachusetts.

Nolan Collins pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six for the Bobcats.

BATES 5, NICHOLS 4: Giovanni Torres scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Noah Loughlin and the Bobcats (3-4) beat the Bisons (1-4) in Northborough, Massachusetts.

BRANDEIS SWEEPS BOWDOIN: Luke Hall and Dan O’Leary each homered in the fourth inning to power the Judges to a 4-2 win over the Polar Bears in the first game of a doubleheader in Northboro, Massachusetts.

O’Leary went 3 for 4 in the second game as Brandeis won, 9-3.

USM 3, MIT 2: Kip Richard drove in Dylan Hapworth for the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth as the Huskies rallied in their season opener to beat the Engineers (1-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

TRINITY 5, USM 4: Johnny Stamatis hit a two-run double as part of a four-run third inning to give the Bantams a 5-0 lead in their win over the Huskies (1-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

