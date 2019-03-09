BOSTON — David Krejci tipped in the winning goal with 44.7 seconds left to extend the Boston Bruins’ league-best points streak to 19 games with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Danton Heinen skated into the slot and took a wrist shot that Krejci redirected past Senators goalie Craig Anderson, giving Boston its sixth straight win overall and 10th in a row at home.

Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk jumps in front of Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to avoid a shot by teammate Thomas Chabot during Boston's 3-2 win Saturday night at TD Garden. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer

Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 15-0-4 in their last 19 to establish the second-longest points streak in franchise history. The 1940-41 Bruins had a 23-game run.

Tuukka Rask made 17 saves to improve his personal points streak to 19 games (16-0-3).

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk each had a goal for Ottawa, which has lost 10 of its last 11 (1-9-1). Anderson is winless in his last 13 appearances dating to a 4-3 overtime victory against Nashville on Dec. 17.

After a scoreless first, the teams scored 57 seconds apart midway through the second.

Marchand beat Anderson on a power play with a one-timer from the right circle off Torey Krug’s cross-ice feed.

Pageau answered with a wrist shot in the slot.

Tkachuk swooped in to bury a rebound after Rask stopped Chris Tierney’s initial offering at 2:46 of the third to put the Senators ahead 2-1.

Wagner tied it for the Bruins on a four-on-four after winning a battle in the slot, redirecting Krug’s wrist shot past Anderson with 11:13 left.

LIGHTNING 3, RED WINGS 2: Nikita Kucherov scored twice while breaking Tampa Bay’s single-season record for points, leading the Lightning past visiting Detroit.

Kucherov has 110 points. Vincent Lecavalier held the record of 108 points in the 2006-07 season.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, OILERS 2: John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and Toronto held on for a win at Edmonton.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 2: Vladislav Namestnikov snapped a tie in the third period, and New York won at home to stop a six-game slide.

AVALANCHE 3, SABRES 0: Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Philipp Grubauer stopped 18 shots for his second shutout of the season and Colorado beat visiting Buffalo.

Colorado is two points behind Minnesota for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 13 games remaining.

SHARKS 3, BLUES 2: Kevin Labanc scored at 3:21 of overtime, Timo Meier had two goals and San Jose won at home.

Meier extended his goals streak to four games to help San Jose win its fourth straight and move a point ahead of Calgary for the best record in the Western Conference.

FLYERS 5, ISLANDERS 2: James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist, helping Philadelphia win at Uniondale, New York.

BLUE JACKETS 4, PENGUINS 1: Cam Atkinson scored twice, and Columbus beat visiting Pittsburgh to break an eight-game losing streak.

Share

< Previous

Next >