HIGH SCHOOLS

Thornton Academy teammates Jason Montano and Travis Snyder earned All-America honors Saturday on the second day of the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York.

Montano finished third in the shot put with a best throw of 62 feet, 81/2 inches on the last of his six attempts. New England champion Aiden Felty, who led for almost the entire competition, pulled out the victory with a throw of 66-83/4 on his final attempt, just moments after Patrick Piperi of Texas grabbed the lead at 66-33/4.

Snyder placed sixth in the pole vault at 16-13/4. The winning height was 17-51/2 by Max Manson of Colorado. Snyder also competed in the pentathlon and was in eighth place through four events before dropping out.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won a women’s slalom at Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, for a record 15th victory of the season.

No other skier, male or female, has won more than 14 races in a season in the 53-year history of the World Cup.

• Henrik Kristoffersen continued his strong form in giant slalom, winning the next-to-last men’s race of the season, at Ktanjska Gora, Slovenia.

GOLF

PGA: Matt Fitzpatrick managed to avoid bogeys in a 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Florida.

McIlroy, who has never successfully defended any of his 22 victories worldwide, birdied three of his last four holes for a 66. This will be the third time in five events this year that he’ll play in the last group.

EUROPEAN: Oliver Wilson of England grabbed a one-shot lead over four players by shooting a 3-under 69 in the third round of the Qatar Masters at Doha despite making his first bogey of the tournament.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Raheem Sterling’s second-half hat trick helped Manchester City build a four-point lead atop the league by beating Watford 3-1 at home.

Liverpool has to beat Burnley at home Sunday to cut City’s lead back to one point with eight games remaining.

MLS: Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Columbus Crew beat the New England Revolution 2-0 at Foxborough, Massachusetts, for Coach Caleb Porter’s first victory with the club.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber dropped just two games in winning her second-round match at Indian Wells, California.

Kerber beat Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-2, breaking serve to open the match on her way to winning the first 10 games.

On Friday night, Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-3 in the second round.

HORSE RACING

GOTHAM STAKES: Haikal won the $300,000 race by one length at Aqueduct in New York, earning 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Rajiv Maragh, Haikal ran one mile in 1:35.63, and paid $10.80, $4.90 and $2.90. The 3-year-old colt is trained by Kiaran McLaughlin.

