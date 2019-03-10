A police cruiser crashed on Interstate 295 northbound in Freeport Sunday night, but the cause of the crash and circumstances were not available.

A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Communications Center confirmed the accident involved a cruiser from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, but the dispatcher was unable to provide additional details.

The accident was reported at 8:36 p.m., and investigators were still at the scene at 10:40 p.m. The Brunswick Fire and Rescue Department transported one patient to a hospital.

The Maine Turnpike Authority at 9 p.m. issued a request from Maine State Police to lower the speed limit on the turnpike between Falmouth and Augusta to 45 mph due to snowy conditions.

