A police cruiser crashed on Interstate 295 northbound in Freeport Sunday night, but the cause of the crash and circumstances were not available.
A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Communications Center confirmed the accident involved a cruiser from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, but the dispatcher was unable to provide additional details.
The accident was reported at 8:36 p.m., and investigators were still at the scene at 10:40 p.m. The Brunswick Fire and Rescue Department transported one patient to a hospital.
The Maine Turnpike Authority at 9 p.m. issued a request from Maine State Police to lower the speed limit on the turnpike between Falmouth and Augusta to 45 mph due to snowy conditions.
-
Boston Bruins
Sunday's NHL roundup: Penguins stop Bruins' streak
-
Cops & Courts
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office cruiser crashes in Freeport
-
Sports
Sunday's NBA roundup: Raptors hit 21 3-pointers in victory
-
Business
Maple producers in central Maine ready for start of season
-
Sports
Sunday's golf roundup: Molinari wins Arnold Palmer Invitational