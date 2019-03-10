The news in the March 2 Portland Press Herald (Page A2) that the president is going to cancel the United States’ annual large-scale military exercises with South Korea as being too costly at $14 million is surprising, given that his weekend trips and vacations to Mar-a-Lago cost the taxpayers an estimated $1 million to $2 million each time, and he made 17 separate trips there between February 2017 and April 2018 alone.

Add to that the expense of nine trips to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and 18 to his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, in the same 14-month period. Why should U.S. taxpayers support his constant vacations at the expense of military readiness and international security?

Julie Stackpole

Thomaston

